|
|
|
SYMCOX Brenda Treasured memories of a much loved wife who died two years ago today.
Lonely is my home without you,
Life to me is not the same,
All this world would be like Heaven,
Just to have you back again.
In quiet thoughts I live again,
The days that used to be,
How rich in kindness,
love and care,
How dear you were to me.
Some day I hope to meet you,
Some day, I know not when,
To clasp your hand in a better land,
And never to part again.
It's gonna be a cold, cold Christmas without you
to hold Brenda.
From your soulmate and companion for over fifty years,
Billy xxx
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019