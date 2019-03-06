|
|
|
Punshon South Shields Peacefully at home on
February 23rd, aged 71 years, Brenda (Nee Benham).
Dearly loved wife of Arthur,
loving mam of Shelley and Mark, dearest mother-in-law of Charles and Kelly. Much loved nana of Camaron, Branden and Zara.
Friends please meet for funeral service at St Jude's Church, Laygate, on Wednesday 13th March
at 12 noon followed by cremation
at South Shields Crematorium
at 1.15pm.
No flowers please at Brenda's request. Donations in lieu to
Cancer Research or Guide Dogs.
A donation box will be at the church.
All welcome afterwards at
Harton Miners Welfare.
No black to be worn at
Brenda's request.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
