Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00
St Jude's Church
Laygate
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Punshon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Punshon

Notice Condolences

Brenda Punshon Notice
Punshon South Shields Peacefully at home on
February 23rd, aged 71 years, Brenda (Nee Benham).
Dearly loved wife of Arthur,
loving mam of Shelley and Mark, dearest mother-in-law of Charles and Kelly. Much loved nana of Camaron, Branden and Zara.
Friends please meet for funeral service at St Jude's Church, Laygate, on Wednesday 13th March
at 12 noon followed by cremation
at South Shields Crematorium
at 1.15pm.
No flowers please at Brenda's request. Donations in lieu to
Cancer Research or Guide Dogs.
A donation box will be at the church.
All welcome afterwards at
Harton Miners Welfare.
No black to be worn at
Brenda's request.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.