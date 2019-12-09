|
|
|
MORTON Brenda Elizabeth
(née Carhart,
formerly Burke)
(South Shields) Passed on 4th December 2019,
aged 70 years.
Loving wife to Ron, devoted mam
to David and Terry, cherished
granny to all her grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 16th December at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu can be left at the crematorium for Macmillan Nurses.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, tel (0191) 4555521
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019