Graham (Cleadon Village) Passed on 5th December 2019,
aged 71 years, Brenda (Nee Taylor).
Loving wife of Jim. Devoted mam to Leanne, Jonathon and the late Jill.
A cherished gran to Max.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday at 17th December at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu can be left at the crematorium for The Phoenix Ward at Sunderland Royal Hospital.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields Tel: 0191 455 5521
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019
