BELSHAM Cleadon Brenda (née Smith)
peacefully passed away on
20th July 2019, aged 83 years.
Much loved mam of Keith, Karen and the late Mark and mother in law to Sue and Dan. She will be deeply missed by all her loving grandchildren and great grandson.
Please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 30th July 2019 at 1.15 pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society. Donations may be received at the Crematorium. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 01914550904
Published in Shields Gazette on July 24, 2019