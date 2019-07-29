|
Hindmarch South Shields Bobby peacefully passed away after a long illness on the 23rd July 2019,
aged 85 years. A devoted husband of Margaret and a loving dad of Margaret and Susan.
He will be sadly missed by all his loving grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Please meet for service at South Shields Crematorium on Monday
5th August 2019 at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only and donations in lieu to Macmillan.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors.
Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 29, 2019