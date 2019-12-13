|
|
|
LAIDLER South Shields Peacefully in hospital on 5th December 2019, aged 92 years, Bob.
Beloved husband of the late May (nee Gilmore), much loved dad of John, loving father in law of Janet, loved grandad of Gavin, Emma-Jo and Steven and great grandad of Oliver and William.
A good friend to Margaret.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 20th December at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired can be left after the service for Chichester Court Residents Fund.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019