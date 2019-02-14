Home

Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
14:45
South Shields Crematorium
Bob Benton Notice
Benton Bob 75 years old,
Born South Shields, died 10th February at home.
Beloved husband to Jean, father of Kerry, father-in-law to Ian and grandfather to Sacha, Bob, Tom, Matty and Wizzy.
Northumbria Police Officer for
30 years, Ex Captain and
Vice President of Boldon Golf Club.
Service at South Shields Crematorium 2.45 p.m. on 21st February then Boldon Golf Club.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Liver North.
Resting at South Shields Co-op Funeralcare.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
