|
|
|
Mutch Billy Peacefully at home on October 27th, William Keith, aged 63 years.
Darling husband of Liz, loving father of Scott and Fraser, father-in-law of Shelley, adored grandfather of Cyan and Casey, loving son of Sheila and the late Bill and brother and
brother-in-law.
Funeral service will take place on Friday 8th November in St Stephen's Church, South Shields at 10.30am, followed by private interment.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Macmillan Cancer Relief. A donation box will be provided at the service.
All enquiries tel Co-op Funeralcare on 0191 4555521.
All welcome back to the
Trimmers Arms, South Shields.
Peace after pain.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019