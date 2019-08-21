Home

DENNIS (South Shields) Promoted to glory on 13th August, aged 88 years, Billy, beloved husband of Audrey (née Hanson).
Much loved father of Norman, Doreen and Gillian, a dear
father-in-law of Janice, Trevor
and Andy, also adored granda
and great granda.
Funeral service to take place at Salvation Army, Wawn Street on Wednesday 28th August at 1.30pm prior to committal at South
Shields Crematorium at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations may be collected
after the service for the
Salvation Army and D.L.I Association.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
