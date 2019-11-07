Home

MORGAN (Washington,
formerly of South Shields) Peacefully in Sunderland Royal Hospital on 3rd November
aged 71 years, Bill.
Loved husband of Linda,
much loved dad of Paul, Billy and Roger, a dear father-in-law of Mel and loved grandad of Jessica.
Family and friends please meet for funeral service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 15th November at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
St Benedicts Hospice.
Donation box will be supplied at
the crematorium.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
