SPROATES Jarrow Suddenly but peacefully
at home on the 2nd August 2019
aged 77 years, Beryl.
A loving mam of Michael and Neil,
a treasured mother in law of Jan.
A dearly loved nanna of
Danielle and Adam.
Beryl will be sadly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Please meet at South Shields
Crematorium on Friday
16th August 2019 at 9am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to
The British Heart Foundation.
Donations may be received
at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors,
tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019