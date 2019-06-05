Home

Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
14:45
South Shields Crematorium
ROBB HEBBURN
Beryl Robb
(Nee Nicod) Died peacefully on 30th May aged 86 years. Loving wife of John, mother to Paul and Jacqueline. Devoted grandma to Christopher, David, Ian and Peter and great grandma to Lewis and Chanelle. Loving mother in law to Pam and Steve. Beryl will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Service to be held at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June at 2.45pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of South Shields Diabetic Society. All welcome back afterwards to the Longship Hebburn.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 5, 2019
