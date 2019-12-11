|
|
|
GARDINER née Cutter
Beryl Following the funeral service held at South Shields Crematorium on
26th November, Beryl's son, Andrew, wishes to give the following acknowledgements to:
The staff on ward E56 at Sunderland Royal Hospital - thank you for the wonderful treatment and care that you gave to my Mam and the support that you gave to me.
You gave my Mam an extra
three months with her family and friends, that time is priceless.
You really are the NHS at its best.
Rachael, Lauren, Donna, Layla,
Aunty Irene, cousin Stephen,
Cathy & Derek - you've been there for me over the past six months,
I couldn't have gotten through this without your love and support.
Father Paul and the congregation of the Church of St. Lawrence the Martyr - thank you for welcoming me into your church and for the prayers you offered for my Mam,
I know that my Mam will have taken great comfort from Father Paul's visit and the blessing that he gave.
All family and friends of my Mam - thank you for being part of Beryl Gardiner's life. You all helped to shape it and make her the wonderful person that we will
all miss.
David and all the staff at the Jarrow and South Shields Co-op Funeral Directors, you helped me through a difficult time, organising my Mam's funeral took some of the pressure off me. A brilliant, professional
and friendly service.
The collection from the funeral raised £185 for the Church of
St. Lawrence the Martyr.
A donation of £100 has been made to the Donkey Sanctuary and Henry the Donkey adopted in memory of Beryl.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019