Gardiner (nee Cutter)
Beryl Mam, it's hard to find the words to express how I feel (maybe because Rachael has used them all).
You have always been there for me, no matter what. You have encouraged me, given me advice, cooked and washed, shouted
and screamed (sometimes),
but most of all you have made
me feel safe and loved.
You taught me right from wrong, and to respect other people for who they are. I'm so proud of the fight you have put up, and the resilience and strength you showed to continually defy the odds.
You'll always be with me, but
that won't stop me missing you.
Amy the dog misses you too.
The best mam in the whole wide world, and simply the best.
Until we meet again.
Andrew.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019