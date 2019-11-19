|
Gardiner (nee Cutter)
Beryl My nanna,
she is now out of pain though it doesn't make this any easier.
This woman was more than a nanna, the sassiest OAP imaginable,
so funny and witty, she really would go out of her way to make sure that
I was smiling and knew my worth.
Nothing was ever too much trouble. The relationship we've had from day dot is unbreakable and nothing and nobody could ever compare.
She could hold her own like a boss, better than majority of people I know and was never just a nanna, she was my best friend, my go to if there were ever any worries.
I'm glad I have all the photos
and memories that I do.
I'm glad my boys had the honour to meet you. I will never ever, ever
say goodbye nanny because
whilst by heart is still beating,
you will always be alive.
I love you beyond words, things really won't ever be the same.
Love you my angel.
Rachael Ann.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019