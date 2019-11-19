|
|
|
Gardiner (nee Cutter)
Beryl Peacefully in Sunderland Royal Hospital on 10th November,
aged 83 years.
Beloved daughter of the late Billy and Mary. Dear sister of the late Hazel and Sheila. Devoted wife of
the late Alan. Fantastic mam of
Andrew and nanna of Rachael
and Lauren and great nanna
of Lewis and Leighton.
Family and friends please
meet for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday 26th November at 11.15am.
Family flowers only. Donations,
in lieu of flowers, to St Lawrences Church. A donation box will be supplied at the crematorium.
All welcome afterwards at the Greyhound Pub, Jarrow.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019