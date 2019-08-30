Home

Requiem Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00
St. Matthew's Church
York Avenue
Jarrow
Bernice Barrett Notice
BARRETT Bernice Alma Anne
(Bernie)
(née McAlroy) Died very peacefully on
19th August 2019, aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Terry Barrett, devoted and much loved mam of Andrea, Philip, Stephen and Shelagh. Mother-in-law of Pauline, Joy, Ricardo and Paul.
Treasured nanna of Andrew, Christopher, Peter, Philip, Amarilis, Daniel, Joseph, Thomas and Aidan and great nanna of Isabella, Lydia, Lawrence and Frederick.
Requiem Mass at St. Matthew's Church, York Avenue, Jarrow at 10am on Friday 6th September, followed by interment at
Jarrow Cemetery.
No flowers please, donations to
The British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research.
Requiescat in Pace.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
