McIVOR Formerly of Valley View.
Peacefully in Stapleton House
on September 4th.
Bernard (Barney), aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Maureen,
dearly loved dad of Bernadette,
Paul, Clare and Anthony.
Much loved father-in-law, treasured grandad and great grandad,
also loved brother.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St Bedes R.C Church, Jarrow
on Friday 13th September
at 10.15am prior to a burial in
Jarrow Cemetery at 11.30am.
Family flowers only as a donation box will be available in the Church for .
All enquiries to
R.S Johnson and Sons,
Spring Villa, Jarrow.
Tel: 0191 4890063
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019