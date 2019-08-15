|
|
|
Riley Hebburn Peacefully, after a long illness in Hawthorn Court Care Home on
5th August 2019, aged 85 years,
Mary Bernadette Riley (nee
Maddigan), known as Bernie.
Devoted wife of Valentine Riley
(Val), deceased, a dearly loved
mam of Mark and Paul, daughters
in law, Kath and Lorraine. A devoted
grandma of Michael, Catherine and
Andrew. A dear sister of the late
Kathleen, Joe and Mary.
Bernie will be sadly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Please meet at St Aloysius Church,
Hebburn for Requiem Mass on
Thursday 22nd August 2019 at
1:45pm, followed by cremation
at South Shields Crematorium at
2:45pm and then everyone welcome
back to The Iona Club, Hebburn,
for a celebration of Bernie's life.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's
Society can be received both in the
church and the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family
Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019