Hall Hebburn Bernadette passed away peacefully on the 18th June 2019,
aged 60 years.
A devoted wife of Brian, a cherished mam of Aiden, Michael, Emma and an adored Nana to Ava, Joshua and Edward. She will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends. Please meet for Service at
South Shields Crematorium on Monday 1st July 2019 at 1:15pm. Family flowers only please and donations in lieu to STDH Special Baby Unit. All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 25, 2019
