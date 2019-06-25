Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadette Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadette Hall

Notice Condolences

Bernadette Hall Notice
Hall Hebburn Bernadette passed away peacefully on the 18th June 2019,
aged 60 years.
A devoted wife of Brian, a cherished mam of Aiden, Michael, Emma and an adored Nana to Ava, Joshua and Edward. She will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends. Please meet for Service at
South Shields Crematorium on Monday 1st July 2019 at 1:15pm. Family flowers only please and donations in lieu to STDH Special Baby Unit. All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.