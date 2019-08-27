|
|
|
McGURK
(Jarrow) Peacefully in hospital with his loving family by his side on 17th August, aged 82 years, Bede.
Beloved husband of the late Hazel, much loved dad of Michele, Graeme and Christopher, a dear father in law of Paul, Celia and Jane, adored granda of Rebecca, Timothy, Charlotte, Daniel, Dominic, Calum, Joseph, Emily and Matthew, also a great granda of Luca, Eva and Nina. Bede will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Family and friends please meet at
St Mary's RC Church Jarrow on
Tuesday 3rd September at 10:15am
followed by cremation at South
Shields Crematorium at 11.15am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to British Legion.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019