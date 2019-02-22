|
|
|
WILLIAMS (Jarrow) Peacefully at home after a long illness on 18th February 2019,
aged 62 years, Barry.
Much loved husband of Liz,
loving dad to Fiona, a dear father in law of Scott, dearly loved son of Nellie and the late Jimmy,
sister Kay and the late Ailsa and a loved brother in law, uncle and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet
for service in South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 26th February at 2.45pm. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, to Motor Neurone Disease Association. A donation box will be provided
after the service.
All enquiries Tel Co-op Funeralcare on 01914897400.
Will always be loved and forever
in our hearts xx
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
