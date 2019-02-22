Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Jarrow
Dunedin House
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 5RR
0191 489 7400
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
14:45
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Williams

Notice Condolences

Barry Williams Notice
WILLIAMS (Jarrow) Peacefully at home after a long illness on 18th February 2019,
aged 62 years, Barry.
Much loved husband of Liz,
loving dad to Fiona, a dear father in law of Scott, dearly loved son of Nellie and the late Jimmy,
sister Kay and the late Ailsa and a loved brother in law, uncle and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet
for service in South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 26th February at 2.45pm. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, to Motor Neurone Disease Association. A donation box will be provided
after the service.
All enquiries Tel Co-op Funeralcare on 01914897400.
Will always be loved and forever
in our hearts xx
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.