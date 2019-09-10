|
|
|
Riley Jarrow Barry passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on the
5th September 2019, aged 71 years.
A cherished husband of Kath,
a beloved son of Mary.
A devoted dad of Andrea and Chris, Karen and David. Barry will be greatly missed by all his loving grandchildren James, Jack, Alfie, Oliver and Emily.
He will be deeply missed
by all his family and friends.
Please meet for service at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 17th September 2019 at 1:15pm. Flowers welcome, donations may
be received in lieu to ITU at STDH.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019