|
|
|
SPINKS (South Shields) Sadly passed away after
a short illness on 13th March,
aged 60 years, Barbara Jane,
(formerly Bates, née Leggett).
Beloved Wife of Brian, loving Mother
of Hayley, Marc, Adam, Rebecca
and Bethaney. A doting Nanna
to her 8 Grandchildren.
Funeral Service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 26th March at 11:15am.
Eternal rest give unto her
O Lord and let perpetual
light shine upon her.
May She Rest In Peace.
Amen
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
