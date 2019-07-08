Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
19:00
St. John the Baptist RC Church
Annitsford
View Map
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00
St. John the Baptist RC Church
Annitsford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Austin Tomaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Austin Tomaney

Notice Condolences

Austin Tomaney Notice
FR. AUSTIN BEDE TOMANEY (South Shields)
Peacefully on 27th June, aged 92 years.
Dearly loved son of the late Francis and Mary, dear brother of the late Jim, Frank, Betty, John, Nick, Gerard, Wilf and Mary, a dearly beloved brother-in-law and uncle. Reception in to St. John the Baptist RC Church, Annitsford on Thursday 11th July at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 12th July at 12.00noon followed by interment in the Churchyard.
All welcome to The Benedictine Catholic Social Club, Cramlington afterwards. Family flowers only please donations in lieu may be made to . Enquiries to Melrose Funeral Services Tel. 0191 2500100 Requiescat in Pace
Published in Shields Gazette on July 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.