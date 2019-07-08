|
|
|
FR. AUSTIN BEDE TOMANEY (South Shields)
Peacefully on 27th June, aged 92 years.
Dearly loved son of the late Francis and Mary, dear brother of the late Jim, Frank, Betty, John, Nick, Gerard, Wilf and Mary, a dearly beloved brother-in-law and uncle. Reception in to St. John the Baptist RC Church, Annitsford on Thursday 11th July at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 12th July at 12.00noon followed by interment in the Churchyard.
All welcome to The Benedictine Catholic Social Club, Cramlington afterwards. Family flowers only please donations in lieu may be made to . Enquiries to Melrose Funeral Services Tel. 0191 2500100 Requiescat in Pace
Published in Shields Gazette on July 8, 2019