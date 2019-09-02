|
|
|
McBride (Jarrow) Peacefully in hospital on
24th August, aged 69 years,
Austin John (Austy).
Much loved son of the late Val and Mary. Beloved brother of Mary, Maureen, Agnes and the late Vala. Dear Brother in law of Billy, Chris and John. Also a much loved uncle and great uncle.
Family and friends please
meet for funeral service at
St. Bede's RC Church, Jarrow, on Monday 9th September at 1.45pm, followed by interment in
Jarrow Cemetery at 2.30pm.
Softly within the shadows,
there came a gentle call,
with farewells left unspoken,
he quietly left us all.
R.I.P
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019