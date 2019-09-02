|
Pino South Shields Peacefully in hospital on
28th August, aged 86 years, Audrey (formerly Lightfoot), née Scarfe.
Beloved Wife of the late James. Loving Mother of Martin.
Dear Mother-In-Law of Pat.
Treasured Gran of Ruth, Jacob and Steven, also Great Gran of Noel and Oliver. Audrey was also loved by Margaret, Christine, Donald and
Ian and their families.
Family and friends please meet for funeral service at West Harton Methodist Church, Boldon
Lane on Tuesday 10th September
at 1.45pm followed by interment at Harton Cemetery at 2.30pm.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019