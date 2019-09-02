Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
13:45
West Harton Methodist Church
Boldon Lane
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
14:30
Harton Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Pino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Pino

Notice Condolences

Audrey Pino Notice
Pino South Shields Peacefully in hospital on
28th August, aged 86 years, Audrey (formerly Lightfoot), née Scarfe.
Beloved Wife of the late James. Loving Mother of Martin.
Dear Mother-In-Law of Pat.
Treasured Gran of Ruth, Jacob and Steven, also Great Gran of Noel and Oliver. Audrey was also loved by Margaret, Christine, Donald and
Ian and their families.
Family and friends please meet for funeral service at West Harton Methodist Church, Boldon
Lane on Tuesday 10th September
at 1.45pm followed by interment at Harton Cemetery at 2.30pm.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.