Audrey McLaughlin

Audrey McLaughlin Notice
McLaughlin
(Jarrow) Passed away suddenly but peacefully after a long illness on
11th July, 2019 aged 72 years, Audrey.
Loved mam to Dawn, Coleen and the late Shaun. Mother-in-law to Bryan and Peter. Wife of the late Joe. Sister to Jenny and sister-in-law to David. Nana to Laura, Martin, Anna and Ben, nanny to Layla, Heidi, Jassim and Saif. Aunty to Christine and the late David.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday, 24th July at 1.15pm at South Shields Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations can be left after the service for CHUF.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow. Tel: 0191 4897400.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 17, 2019
