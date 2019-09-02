|
|
|
Hickman (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital on
27th August, aged 95 years,
Audrey Helen (née Cunningham).
Beloved wife of the late Walter.
Loving mam of Gillian and David.
Dear mother-in-law of John
and Jennifer. Also a much loved nanna and great nanna.
Family and friends please meet
for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th September at 11.15am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to The Salvation Army.
A donation box will be supplied
at the crematorium.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019