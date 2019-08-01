|
|
|
FLEMING Boldon Peacefully in hospital surrounded
by her loving family on the
27th July 2019, aged 84 years, Audrey (née Bowman).
Reunited with her devoted husband George. An adored mam of David and Denise. Loving mother in law of Graeme. A much loved nana
to all her grandchildren.
Dear sister to Ronnie and Norman. Please meet for Funeral Service at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 7th August 2019 at 9:45am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Cancer Research. Donations may be received at the crematorium. Audrey will be resting at Palmer House, Ellison Street, Jarrow.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4890717
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019