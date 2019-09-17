Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Espie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Espie

Notice Condolences

Audrey Espie Notice
Espie Jarrow Peacefully in Stapleton House Nursing Home, Jarrow on the
12th September 2019, aged 94 years, Audrey. A treasured mam of Clare, partner Les. Reunited with her devoted husband Ronnie and her daughters Beryl and Hillary.
Much loved family friend, Julie.
Please meet at
South Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th September 2019 at 11.15am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Stapleton House, Jarrow. Donations may be received at the Crematorium. Audrey
will be resting at Palmer House, Ellison Street, Jarrow.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors tel 0191 4890717 .
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.