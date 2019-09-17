|
|
|
Espie Jarrow Peacefully in Stapleton House Nursing Home, Jarrow on the
12th September 2019, aged 94 years, Audrey. A treasured mam of Clare, partner Les. Reunited with her devoted husband Ronnie and her daughters Beryl and Hillary.
Much loved family friend, Julie.
Please meet at
South Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th September 2019 at 11.15am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Stapleton House, Jarrow. Donations may be received at the Crematorium. Audrey
will be resting at Palmer House, Ellison Street, Jarrow.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors tel 0191 4890717 .
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019