Waldron Arthur With great sadness the family of Arthur Waldron, son of the late Albert & Mary, announce his passing on 25th August 2019. He will be greatly missed by his children Patricia, Joanne, Michael and partners, his many grandchildren and great-grandaughter, his sister Joan and late brother Jimmy and Bernard, also Laura and partner.
Funeral will be held at
South Shields Crematorium,
10.30 on Friday 6th September.
Family flowers only,
donations to Diabetes UK.
Resting where no shadows fall, forever in our thoughts, so dearly loved, so sadly missed, R.I.P xxx
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019
