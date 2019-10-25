Home

Notice

Anthony Melia Notice
MELIA Anthony The family and friends of the late Anthony Melia wish to express their sincere thanks for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement.
Special thanks to Rosie's for catering and also the Alberta.
Thanks to Father Saji for a comforting service and many thanks to Craig Button for his help and professionalism throughout and the staff of Co-op Funeralcare in Jarrow for funeral arrangements.
Also for the kind donations of £378.00 collected for the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
