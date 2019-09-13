|
|
|
MELIA Jarrow Peacefully on 6th September 2019 aged 77 years, Anthony.
Dearly beloved son of the late Michael and Mary.
Loved brother of Eileen, Michael, Kathleen, Dennis and the late Pat, John and Terry, brother-in-law of Nonie, Brenda and the late Gerard, Margaret and Frank,
a loving uncle and friend.
Much loved partner of Betty.
Funeral service to take place
at St Mary's RC Church, Glasgow Road, on Friday 20th September at 12.15pm followed by burial at Jarrow Cemetery at 1.30pm.
Floral tributes may be sent to the
Co-op Funeralcare, Albert Road, Jarrow or a donation may be left after the service for
Alzheimers Society.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019