LAMB Jarrow

(formerly of

South Shields) Suddenly in Manchester on the 10th August 2019,

aged 34 years, Anthony.

My best friend, my soul mate,

my husband.

The best daddy there was

ever going to be and my

happily ever after.

I will miss you always and am grateful that a part of you

will always be with me,

living on in our son.

We will love you forever and ever.

Rachel & Bump xxx



Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 13th September 2019 at 10.30 am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to CALM. Donations may be received at the Crematorium. All welcome back afterwards at The Hedworth Hall,

transport has been provided

at the Crematorium to the venue. All enquiries to

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.

-----------------------------------------

LAMB

Anthony

Anthony, son of Susan & Peter, brother of Joanne & Rachel. Husband of Rachel and devoted uncle of Hope, Cameron,

Jacob and Benjamin.

Our gorgeous son Anthony,

there are no words other than

our hearts are shattered.

Safe in the arms of your

grandma & granda.

Till we meet again son.

R.I.P Mam and Dad xxx

-----------------------------------------

Anthony, my beloved brother,

no amount of words could describe what you mean to me,

I'm so lucky to have had you as

my brother and devoted uncle

to Hope, Cameron and Jacob.

I will cherish every single

moment spent with you and

hold you in my heart forever,

They say he only takes the

best and that you were.

Rest peacefully, until we meet again, love you always,

Rachel xxx

-----------------------------------------

Gentle Jesus up above,

please give Uncle Anthony

all our love xxx

Hope, Cameron,

Jacob and Benjamin xxx

-----------------------------------------

Anthony, my beloved brother

and devoted uncle.

I am so proud to have a brother like you, no one could ask for anything more, you are the most kind hearted and funny person I know. You always put everyone else before yourself, there are no

more words than I am heartbroken and will miss you dearly. Gone, but never forgotten. Love you always and until

we meet again,

Joanne xxx Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019