|
|
|
ADAMS Anthony
(Tony) Adds also our precious
Ronnie
A million times we've cried,
Life has dealt us many blows,
But nothing can compare to the loss of our boys,
The love we shared is
very precious,
The bond we shared is very strong,
No distance can ever divide us,
Loved and longed for
always and forever.
Broken hearted Mam, Reg,
your loving kid sister
Anthea Toni xxxxx
Mam has two beautiful Angels now and a broken heart that will
never mend.
Love and miss you
so much my boys xx
Published in Shields Gazette on July 8, 2019