The Co-operative Funeralcare Hebburn
9 Ellison Street
Hebburn, Co. Durham NE31 1BP
0191 483 6521
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
13:15
St Cuthbert's Church
Hebburn
Annie Phillips Notice
Phillips (Pelaw)
Annie
(Nancy, née Wigham) Dearly loved wife of Alan,
devoted mother of Karen and John, mother-in-law to Joan, grandmother to Sarah, Ross and Joe and great-grandmother to Val and Teddy, died 19th March 2019
aged 82 years.
Service at St Cuthbert's Church, Hebburn, Thursday 4th April at 1:15pm followed by committal at South Shields Crematorium.
Family and friends are invited afterwards at Hebburn Sports Club. Family flowers only please, donations can be left for
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries Co-op Funeralcare, Hebburn, Tel: 0191 4836521
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
