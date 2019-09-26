Home

CAPEL (Hebburn) Peacefully in Holy Cross Nursing Home, Sunderland on 18th September 2019, aged 90 years. Annie (Anne Née Coupland).
Loving wife to the late Jim,
much loved mam of Andrew,
dearly loved little nana of Taron and Reev, a loving sister of the late Billy, Jimmy and Jean and dearest aunt
of June, Lorraine, John, Bev,
David and John.
Family and friends please meet for service in Holy Cross Church, Ettrick Grove, Sunderland, SR4 8QA on Wednesday 2nd October at 12.15pm followed by cremation in South Shields Crematorium at 1.15pm.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
