Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
14:00
Boldon Colliery Independent Methodist Church
Committal
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
14:45
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Bell

Notice Condolences

Annie Bell Notice
BELL (Boldon)
Annie
(Nancy)
(née Christon) Aged 85 years, passed away peacefully in hospital, with her daughter Joanne by her side on
12th February.
Beloved wife of the late Joe and cherished mum of Joanne.
A much loved sister, sister in law, aunt, cousin and also a dear friend.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at Boldon Colliery Independent Methodist Church on
Thursday 28th February at 2pm, followed by committal at South Shields Crematorium at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired in aid of the Great North Air Ambulance Service and The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.