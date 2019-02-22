|
BELL (Boldon)
Annie
(Nancy)
(née Christon) Aged 85 years, passed away peacefully in hospital, with her daughter Joanne by her side on
12th February.
Beloved wife of the late Joe and cherished mum of Joanne.
A much loved sister, sister in law, aunt, cousin and also a dear friend.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at Boldon Colliery Independent Methodist Church on
Thursday 28th February at 2pm, followed by committal at South Shields Crematorium at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired in aid of the Great North Air Ambulance Service and The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
