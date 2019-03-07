|
Gardner Anne
(Jarrow) Peacefully at Stapleton House on
1st March 2019 aged 86,
after a short illness.
Sadly missed and loved by Neil, James and William, Simon,
Jackie, Emma and Joe.
Family and friends please meet for service at St. Michaels and All Angels, South Shields at 10.30 am on Wednesday 13th March followed by cremation at 11.15 am.
Friends are welcome to join us to celebrate Mam's life at
The Little Haven at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Diabetic Association.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
