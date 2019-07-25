|
|
|
DAVIS Anne
(nee Donaldson) Passed away peacefully
surrounded by her loving family
on 22nd July 2019, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of Wilfred,
a much loved mam of Carol,
Kevin, Paul, Anthony and Allison.
A loved nana and great nana.
Could family and friends please meet for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 31st July 2019 for 10.30am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to
Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Your Choice Funerals
0191 4544960
Published in Shields Gazette on July 25, 2019