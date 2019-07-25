Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Davis

Notice Condolences

Anne Davis Notice
DAVIS Anne
(nee Donaldson) Passed away peacefully
surrounded by her loving family
on 22nd July 2019, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of Wilfred,
a much loved mam of Carol,
Kevin, Paul, Anthony and Allison.
A loved nana and great nana.
Could family and friends please meet for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 31st July 2019 for 10.30am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to
Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Your Choice Funerals
0191 4544960
Published in Shields Gazette on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.