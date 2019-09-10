|
|
|
Davidson Anne
(nee Lewthwaite) Died peacefully after a short illness, on August 30th, aged 79.
Beloved Mam of Michael and Daughter-in-Law Pam.
Loving Gran of Melissa and Craig and partners Martin and Alia. Special Great-Gran of Lucy.
We will always miss you.
Funeral to be held on
Monday 16th September at 9:45 at South Shields Crematorium and afterwards at Franklin Snooker Club. All welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations would be welcome for Maggie's Cancer Care Support Centre at the Freeman Hospital.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019