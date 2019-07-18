|
|
|
THOMPSON Ann
(née Dodds) In hospital, after
a very short illness, on
11th July 2019, aged 73 years.
Adored wife of the late Peter,
much loved sister and sister in law, treasured auntie and great auntie.
Will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Family and friends please meet to celebrate Ann's life at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 24th July at 11.15am.
All welcome afterwards, venue to be announced. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, can be left after the service for local charities Ann supported.
Ann will be resting at
Peter Johnsons,
Imeary Street South Shields
Tel: 0191 303 6760
Published in Shields Gazette on July 18, 2019