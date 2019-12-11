|
|
|
Legg Ann
(née Mason) Peacefully in hospital on
2nd December, aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of Jim,
loving mam of Martin and Ray,
much loved mother-in-law
of Jo and Elisabeth, also
a cherished Mamoo to Alex.
A short service of committal
will take place on Wednesday
18th December in South Shields
Crematorium at 11:15am,
followed by a service of
thanksgiving at Westoe
Methodist Church at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
the Children's Society.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019