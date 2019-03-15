|
LAMBERT Ann (Nancy)
nee O'Donnell Suddenly but peacefully in the Windsor Care Home on the
11th March, aged 94.
A dearly beloved mam of Jim,
the late Thomas, Michael, the late Stan, Ann, Brian and Maria, a much loved mother-in-law, a loving nanna to all her grandchildren.
Will be sadly missed by all her loving family.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium at 10.30am on Thursday 21st March.
All welcome to The Alberta Club, Jarrow afterwards.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for British Heart Foundation
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
