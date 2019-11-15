Home

Haynes (South Shields) Suddenly in QE Hospital
surrounded by her loving family on 9th November 2019, aged 77 years, Ann (née Angus). Beloved wife of Norman, loving mam of Paul and the late Steven, mother-in-law of Dawn and Lisa, cherished nana of Casey, Shaunie, Eloise, Emmeline and Edie, dear sister of Valerie and
brother-in-law Malcolm.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 21st November at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired can be left for a charity of the family's choice.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
