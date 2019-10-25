|
|
|
HALL Ann
(née Stidolph) Passed away peacefully after
a short illness at home on
21st October 2019, aged 73 years.
Beloved wife of Ray, much loved mam of Lindsey, Leanne and
the late Steven, adored nana of
Charlotte, Ebony and Livia.
Sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Friday
1st November 2019 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
All enquiries to
Your Choice Funerals.
Tel: 0191 4544960
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019