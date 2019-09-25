Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
09:45
St James Church
Interment
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30
Hebburn Cemetery
Ann Gilhespy Notice
GILHESPY Hebburn Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 19th September 2019, aged 63 years, Ann (nee Fynann).
A much loved wife of Kevin, an adored mam of John and Fiona and a cherished nana of Joseph.
A loved sister, sister in law and auntie to all her loving family.
Please meet for funeral service at
St James Church on
Wednesday 2nd October 2019 at 9.45 am, followed by interment at Hebburn Cemetery at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Macmillan Nurses and Marie Curie.
Donations may be received
at the Church.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
